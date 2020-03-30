'Endurance' documents Porsche's back-to-back 24-hour races

During the 2019 endurance motorsports season, 24 competitors attempted to race a total of 48 hours in a span of just more than a week. The first of the "back-to-back" races was the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 15 and 16, 2019, followed by the 24 Hours Nürburgring the next weekend. Porsche documented the challenging situation and turned it into a 90-minute documentary. Endurance is currently available to watch for free on YouTube, and Amazon Prime video subscribers will be able to watch the flick starting April 3, 2020.

Directed by James Routh, the guy who made the Netflix documentary Drive to Survive, the documentary was shot during a span of 25 days. It captures the Porsche GT team not only during the races but also during the times of preparation leading up to the first race and in between the races. Drivers, technicians, engineers, spokespeople and families are all included in the exclusive footage.

The behind-the-scenes video starts approximately four weeks before the race at Le Mans. Endurance shows test drives in Italy, a private test day in the Eifel mountain range in Germany, and the numerous preparations for Le Mans. Interviews include appearances from Porsche Director of Factory Motorsport Pascal Zurlinden, engineer Luca Massé, and Porsche works drivers Kévin Estre from France, Michael Christensen from Denmark, Laurens Vanthoor from Belgium, and Matt Campbell from Australia. The automotive stars of the show are the Porsche 911 GT3 RS-derived 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R.

Watch the full documentary below.