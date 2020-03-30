Fan of the "Fast and Furious" franchise and Lego kits? You're in luck. The brick-builder announced that it is now taking pre-orders for a new kit dedicated to the 1970 Dodge Charger widebody driven by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) in the car heist film series.

The release of the latest installment in the "F&F" franchise may have been delayed until next year, but for better or worse, a lot of merchandising that was in the works to cross-promote the new film is still in the pipeline.

The approximately 1,100-piece Technic-line kit can be posed both on four wheels and in a wheelie stance thanks to a flip-down prop stand (which itself looks a bit like a misplaced wheelie bar). The kit includes details such as a trunk-mounted dual-bottle nitrous kit, a detailed roll cage, and other nods to the long-running movie car.

"With 1,077 pieces, this cool building set provides a fun challenge for kids who love toy model cars. Inspired by the original 1970s Dodge Charger R/T, this faithful replica is packed with realistic details," Lego's product page says.

The kit features several moving parts, too, including the wheels, suspension, supercharger induction system and steering. It measures more than a foot long (15") and even comes with authentic California replica plates.

Those who want a kit will be able to pre-order it from the Lego website, with shipments starting on April 27. Those who want to roll the dice on retail availability will be able to shop for it in local stores the same day, provided those stores are open, of course.

