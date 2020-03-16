Transcript: Three-wheeled electric skateboard: YX One from MOBY is designed to go off-road. It has a top speed of 25 mph and 37 miles of range on a single charge. Braking is done with a handlebar that also provides stability for changing direction. YX One uses a 48-volt battery, and its 750W motor has a peak output of 1,500W. The off-roading skateboard can charge up to 80% in 3 hours. YX One weighs 44 pounds and can carry up to 265 pounds. The MOBY YX One currently retails for $2,290.

