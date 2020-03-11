Recalls

2020 Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra recalled due to faulty brake component

More than 20,000 trucks are affected

Mar 11th 2020 at 4:09PM

General Motors is recalling 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups to fix a defect in the trucks' brake system. Certain Silverado and Sierra pickups were produced with brake-caliper bolts that were not heat-treated. Without heat-treating, the bolts are weaker than they should be, and there is a risk that they could fail, which would affect the trucks' braking performance, possibly leading to a crash.

In total, 20,352 vehicles are affected. Owners of affected trucks will be contacted by GM. Dealers will inspect the bolts and replace those that are defective.

