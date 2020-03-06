The newly updated Genesis G90 has been crash-tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and the big sedan came up aces, nabbing a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS.

Top Safety Pick+ is the highest rating from the IIHS. To get it, the new G90 had to achieve scores of Good in all of the Institute's crash tests: moderate overlap front barrier crash, small-overlap front barrier on the driver's side and passenger's side, and side-impact crash. The model also earned a Good rating for roof-crush strength and head-restraint performance. Additionally, the G90's automated emergency braking systems checked in with a Superior performance in tests at 12 mph and 25 mph, and the pedestrian-detection system also avoided hitting a pedestrian in a low-speed test, and successfully reduced the impact speed in a high-speed test. Finally, the G90's standard LED projector headlights garnered a Good rating.

The G90 joins its siblings the G80 and the G70 on the Institute's 2020 list of Top Safety Pick+ winners.

Related Video: