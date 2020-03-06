Transcript: A one-of-a-kind Mustang. The X-1 is a custom Ford Mustang created for the United States Air Force. It’s been touring the country for the past decade as a promotional prop to educate people about the mechanical and tech jobs available in the U.S. Air Force, but now it’s set to retire and has a new home in Ohio at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The X-1 was built-in 2009 and is named after the first aircraft to break the speed of sound. It’s powered by 4.6-liter V8 making 500 horsepower. You’ll be able to see the Mustang X-1 in the Kettering Hall at the museum next to a Vapor Challenger and Orange County Chopper.