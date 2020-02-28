The Dodge Grand Caravan and the Dodge Journey are no longer available for sale in California or any of the states that follow its emissions standards (often referred to as the ZEV states). As reported by Allpar.com, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 in the Grand Caravan does not meet those emissions standards for 2020, and evidently neither does the 2.4-liter four-cylinder that is the sole engine offering in the Journey this year. The Pentastar V6 used in other Dodges, Chryslers and Jeeps is an updated unit that does not face the same emissions issues.

The 2020 model year already was due to be the last for the Grand Caravan, which is being replaced in the lineup by a lower-priced and lower-spec version of the Chrysler Pacifica called the Chrysler Voyager. Production of the Grand Caravan at FCA's Windsor, Ontario factory is reportedly due to end in May.

As for the Journey, that model has exceeded its sell-by date and is the oldest entrant in its class. The vehicle was introduced as a 2009 model, and not has seen major revisions in the 11 years since. For 2020, Dodge has cut the Journey model lineup to just two trim levels: SE Value and Crossroad (dropping the SE and the GT), and it's front-wheel drive only. But the Journey could continue — in some states at least — into the 2021 model year. Rumors of its replacement, with a sportier model based on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, don't have it arriving until 2022 or so.