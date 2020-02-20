A few months ago BMW plumped the performance of the rear-wheel-drive, plug-in hybrid 330e sedan. The Munich automaker is ready to announce three more versions, launching the 330e sedan with xDrive all-wheel drive, and the 330e Touring in RWD and AWD. The powertrains and outputs carry over, naturally. That means a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 184 horsepower, and an electric motor tucked into the eight-speed transmission contributing a further 113 horsepower. Combined output is normally 252 hp, peak torque 309 pound-feet. The XtraBoost function available in Sport model draws another 40 hp from the e-motor, that 292 hp available for ten seconds under heavy load.

BMW says the 12-kWh lithium-ion battery under the rear seats doesn't eat up too much load space in the Touring models, but neglected to give a figure for load capacity with the rear seats up. With the rear seats down the area can swallow 50 cubic feet, which is about three cubic feet less than the standard Touring model. The battery can be charged from empty to 80% in 4.2 hours at a standard European household socket, a full charge needing 5.7 hours. Plugging into the BMW iWallbox shortens those times to 2.4 hours for an 80% refill, 3.4 hours for a full charge.

The 330e xDrive gets from standstill to 62 miles per hour in 5.8 seconds, maxing out at 139 mph, boasting an all-electric range of 36 miles on the WLTP cycle. The 330e Touring does the same dash in 6.1 seconds, on to a maximum speed of 137 mph, with an all-electric range of 36 miles. The 330e Touring xDrive adds 0.1 second to the acceleration test, takes four mph off the top speed, and has a pure EV range of 34 miles. Programmable geofencing can trigger pure-EV mode when entering one of the European cities that's banned ICE-powered cars.

Standard equipment includes three-zone climate control, automatic anti-dazzle rear-view mirror, Park Distance Control, BMW Live Cockpit with ConnectedDrive, and Apple CarPlay. Come summer when the models go on sale, towing capacity for the entire 330e range will be 3,307 pounds.

All three form the next steps in BMW's plan for one quarter of its European sales to come from electrified vehicles by 2021. We'll see the trio in person next month at the Geneva Motor Show first.

