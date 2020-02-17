Transcript: The truck of the year is the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Fifty automotive journalists from Canada and the United States voted the Jeep Gladiator North American Truck of the Year for 2020. The Gladiator has the iconic Wrangler look with fully removable roof panels and doors and the windshield even folds down. But the Gladiator has a unique frame that’s 31” longer than the Wrangler Unlimited. The standard 3.6-liter V6 engine makes 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, and it has the best towing capacity among midsize pickups. It has a 1,600-lbs payload and a 5-foot pickup bed.