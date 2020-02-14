Welcome to 2020, where famous musicians make shoes and deliver them to kids with giant Russian off-road vehicles. Yes, you read all that correctly. As you can see in the photo above, posted to Twitter by Kanye West's shoe brand's official account, giant Sherp ATVs painted in matte black are taking to the streets of Chicago to deliver the newest run of shoes to kids as a free giveaway, according to Chicago TV station WGN.

Different — Kanye West has secret Sherp SUVs driving around Chicago, dropping off pairs of his new Yeezy Quantum sneaker to kids for free around the Wicker Park, Grant Park and the West Loop neighborhoods.



🎥: @ModernNotoriety pic.twitter.com/1VCuzaOwe9 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 14, 2020

In case you're not familiar with the Sherp ATV, it's a vehicle from Russia with enormous off-road capability. That's thanks to the incredibly short wheelbase, giant tires, and a well-sealed body that allows it to float. It's also highly maneuverable with its skid-steer turning system. With only about 44 horsepower and a spartan interior, it's not exactly great for driving in a city like Chicago, but it sure makes a statement.

As for the shoes the Sherps are carrying, they're the latest Yeezy Quantum shoes. They'll only be available in Chicago, and even then, they aren't yet available to buy. The release date is February 16. They come in either normal or basketball-oriented versions. The retail price on each pair is $250, or $285 for a pre-order.

Related Video: