Ford has issued a recall for certain units of the 2013-18 Flex, Taurus Police Interceptor, Taurus with the SHO Performance Pack, and Lincoln MKT. On select vehicles, the rear toe link could crack or break after extensive wear and tear.

In a Ford press release (the recall is not on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website yet), the company detailed that the rear suspension toe link could "fracture" if a vehicle is "exposed to frequent full rear-suspension articulation (jounce and rebound)." Should this occur, the car would likely be unsafe and unfit for driving.

The recall affects 227,884 vehicles in total, including 211,207 in the U.S., 15,281 in Canada, and 1,396 in Mexico. Thus far, no injuries or accidents related to this issue have been reported. As a solution to the faulty part, Ford will replace both the left- and right-hand rear suspension toe links with upgraded forged toe links.

For more information, visit Ford.owner.com. Ford's reference number for this recall is 20S04.

