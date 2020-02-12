CHICAGO — Kia's Blind Spot System won the 2020 Autoblog Technology of the Year Award. Watch the presentation at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show as Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore hands the trophy to Kia Corporate Communications Director James Bell, followed by a Q&A of how the tech works.

Autoblog editors judged the system, which combines blind spot monitoring and active crash avoidance features, as the best in our testing last fall. Kia beat out Mercedes E-Active Body Control, Subaru DriverFocus and Ram's MultiFunction tailgate.

Every year, Autoblog editors test the latest technology features. Tech of the Year began in 2013, and Tesla, Lexus and Cadillac are among the previous winners.

Related Video: