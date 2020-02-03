General Motors has issued a recall for select 2014-2015 Cadillac CTS V-Sport sedans due to roll pins in the rear differential that could crack. The recall only affects 2,866 vehicles, but it is expected that 100% of those vehicles have the defective parts.

According to NHTSA Campaign No. 20V038000, 2014-2015 CTS V-Sports built between July 1, 2013 and May 15, 2015 have roll pins in the rear-axle differential that could "fatigue" and "fracture." If these pins were to break while the vehicle is in motion, it could cause the rear to lock up, which might create a potentially dangerous driving situation.

In September 2019, a GM engineer noticed a forum discussion about the problem with the V-Sports, which can be easily identified by their twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 engines. Because he had dealt with similar issues with his own personal vehicle, he submitted a report, and an investigation was opened the next month.

To make good with its customers, GM has promised to replace the rear differentials on all affected vehicles. The recall report says the roll pins in the replacement parts will have "increased strength" and a double-shear design rather than the original single-shear design.

GM plans to send customers recall identification notices starting March 9, 2020.