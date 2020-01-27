This 3D printed snow blower can tackle most terrains

And holds up to 300 lbs

Jan 27th 2020 at 6:25PM

Transcript: 3D printed snow blower. The KAT 2X from Spyker Workshop is a remote controlled mini tank. You can add attachments to tackle tasks like snow blowing. The KAT 2X runs on 36V24Ah batteries and has a run time of 1 to 2 hours. Created to eliminate the harmful fumes created by gas snow blowers. The KAT 2X is tracked so it can tackle virtually any terrain. It can hold 300 lbs and has a top speed of 3 mph. The KAT 2X starts at $1,100 fully printed. The blueprints are also for sale if you want to build your own.

