Transcript: 3D printed snow blower. The KAT 2X from Spyker Workshop is a remote controlled mini tank. You can add attachments to tackle tasks like snow blowing. The KAT 2X runs on 36V24Ah batteries and has a run time of 1 to 2 hours. Created to eliminate the harmful fumes created by gas snow blowers. The KAT 2X is tracked so it can tackle virtually any terrain. It can hold 300 lbs and has a top speed of 3 mph. The KAT 2X starts at $1,100 fully printed. The blueprints are also for sale if you want to build your own.
