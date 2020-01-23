The effects of the six-week-long United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against General Motors will linger for many months. Louisville Chevrolet salesman Mike Davenport has learned the company has slashed the number of eighth-generation Corvettes it will allocate to each dealership because it won't have time to build enough 2020 models.

"I got word about three weeks ago that we were going to lose about 15% of our allocations," Davenport revealed in a Corvette Forum post. After looking into the matter, he found out Chevrolet needs to reduce 2020 Corvette production by roughly 20% because of the working days it lost while the factory was closed due to the UAW strike, and to offset the time it spent tracking down internal issues with the car. Production of the 2021 model is scheduled to begin Sept. 1, and pushing that date back to manufacture more 2020s isn't an option.

Davenport pointed out the situation isn't as dire as it might sound. Chevrolet dealerships can earn extra allocations, and enthusiasts who ordered their Corvette from bigger stores across the nation have nothing to worry about, especially if they've given the sales department their full name and their email address. The stores who won't get all of their 2020 orders fulfilled are primarily the ones charging well over MSRP, or those trying to build up an inventory of unsold Corvettes. Chevrolet is prioritizing sold orders placed by individuals.