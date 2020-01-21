Maserati is slashing prices for the Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte for the 2020 model year. To which we say, huzzah! Cars almost never get cheaper, but when sales are as abysmal as Maserati sales have been, drastic changes must be made. The Italian car company only sold about 11,000 vehicles total in 2019, coming in even lower than 2018 overall sales numbers.

In an effort to turn it around, the 2020 Ghibli is now $5,990 cheaper than the 2019 model. The Levante is $3,990 cheaper than before, and the Quattroporte is $8,490 less. With destination included, the new 2020 base prices are as follows:

Ghibli: $70,985

Levante: $74,485

Quattroporte: $101,485

Basically, buy a 2020, not a 2019. Or at least start your pricing negotiations with the 2020 price. There’s more than just pricing news from Maserati today, though. We also got to see some new Edizione Ribelle special editions. All of the aforementioned models are available in this spec, but numbers are limited. We’ll get 100 Levantes, 100 Ghiblis and 25 Quattroportes total. All of them are based off the “S” trim, so they’re fairly well-equipped models.

You’ll be able to tell them apart by the Nero Ribelle paintwork, black chrome trim throughout the exterior and 20-inch wheels framing red brake calipers. The inside will be covered in black and red leather that’s only available with this special edition car. There will be extra carbon fiber trim on various surfaces and a Harman Kardon audio system. Pricing for the Edizione Ribelle models is much higher than the base cars. The Ghibli is $93,285; the Levante is $98,485, and the Quattroporte costs $120,985. Those limited-production cars will be hitting dealer lots in March this year.