Genesis wouldn't reveal pricing on the 2020 G90 when we drove the big sedan after last year's L.A. Auto Show. We were reassured, however, that there would only be a slight increase over the 2019 model that sold for $70,345 in 3.3T Prestige trim and $74,845 in 5.0 Ultimate guise. Pricing for the redesigned G90 is out now on the configurator, Genesis keeping true to its word with a $73,195 MSRP for the 3.3T Premium including destination fee, a $2,850 bump over last year. The 5.0 Ultimate goes for $76,695, an $1,850 increase over last year. Power runs to the rear wheels as standard; all-wheel drive is a $2,500 option on both models.

Adding all-wheel drive to the 420-horsepower 5.0 Ultimate lifts the G90's price to $79,195, and as others have noted, customers at that altitude tend to be inclined to German dishes. Yet the G90 can't be optioned above that price, at least not from the dealer — everything that might be optional is included. The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 22-way front seats, 14- and 12-way power rear seats, rear entertainment system with twin 10.3-inch screens, all of the paint, leather, and wood choices, and convenience features such as adaptive cruise, a surround-view monitor, a blind-spot monitor, ultrasonic parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and Safe Exit Assist — all standard.

It's the same with the 365-hp 3.3T, which goes without fripperies like the powered and memory rear seats, and the aft-quarters entertainment system. After adding AWD, $75,695 is as high as you can go inside the dealership.

The entry-level Audi A8 with a 335-hp V6 starts at $86,195, the 335-hp BMW 740i starts at $87,445, and the 362-hp Mercedes-Benz S450 opens the bidding at $95,150. Those are for two-wheel-drive sedans without options, and we know that German entrees need plenty of extra-cost side dishes to taste right. The only big, foreign luxury sedan that's close is the Lexus LS 500, which starts at $76,475. The price is merely a lure, though, since the Luxury Package that costs $12,290 adds only a few of the features that come standard on the G90.