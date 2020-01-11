Transcript: Keep your pets active with this toy robot. VARRAM Pet Fitness is a robot that plays with your cat or dog. The two-wheeled bot can be scheduled to interact with your pets. It detects your furry friends and invites them to play by giving treats. There is a treat limiting feature. With playtime sessions up to 4 hours it can go 24 hours between charges. It’s rugged and water resistant and designed to handle rough play. It can operate on carpet and hard surfaces and is equipped with obstacle avoidance. VARRMA is currently on Amazon for $99. Check the description for more details. Click here for more info.

