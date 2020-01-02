The Polaris Slingshot has suffered from slow sales the past couple years, likely in part because its novelty has worn off. The open-air three-wheeler debuted for 2015, and even those who are into the idea may find it's starting to get a bit stale. To combat time's toll, Polaris will begin 2020 by debuting a new Slingshot.

A teaser image and short video clip give a first glimpse of the updated model. It appears this will be an evolutionary update, rather than any sort of radical departure, which makes sense when much of the Slingshot's emotional draw comes from the design.

The front-end teasers show a slightly different light signature. It appears Polaris ditched the round shapes that were used in the headlights and the center nose lights and replaced them with light bars. In this case, the updated tech meshes well with the body's already angular and sharp aesthetic.

The remaining visible portions of the vehicle look largely unchanged. The lines, bulges, and shapes of the hood, front bumper, and even the seat shapes look the same, or at least very similar.

There are very few details other than the teasers, which leaves us with a lot of questions. Will this just be a mild styling update? Will it be a slight styling update with a powertrain upgrade? The Slingshot currently uses a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 173 horsepower, so there's certainly room for an upgrade (more wheelspin!) or even for some alternative powertrain. For now, we'll have to wait for more information.

The updated Slingshot debuts on January 14, 2020, at 10 p.m. EST.

