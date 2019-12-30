Mazda hasn’t released official information yet on its 2020 MX-5 Miata, but CarsDirect got its hands on an early draft of an order guide, which suggests both the soft- and hard-top versions of the roadster are due for a price bump after receiving more standard safety technology and some suspension upgrades on certain manual models.

Starting price on the 2020 Miata Sport Soft-Top will be $26,580, not including destination, which is reportedly not yet listed, according to the report. That’s $850 above the non-inclusive 2019 base price. The price hike on the Grand Touring trim is even higher, at $1,090. For the RF Club Hardtop, starting price inches up by $700 to $33,045 — again, excluding destination, which was $895 for 2019.

If you want to drive stick, prepare to pay more for the Grand Touring manual versions, which will climb by $890 and $1,090 for the soft- and hard-top versions, respectively. That’s down to new Bilstein shocks, a limited-slip differential, front shock tower braces and a sport-tuned suspension, which should make for fun driving for stick enthusiasts.

The big news is that the i-Activesense suite of safety technologies, previously offered as a package, will go standard across all trim levels. It features lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and low-speed automated braking. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also reportedly debut on both versions of the roadster as standard on Club trims and above.

The Miata is already coming off a 2019 when it got an infusion of 26 more ponies and 3 pound-feet, bringing output to 181 hp and 151 lb-ft from its 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G inline-four engine, plus that limited-edition 30th Anniversary model. Looking ahead, Mazda is reportedly toying with the idea of electrifying its lightweight roadster for its next generation, expected mid-next decade.

Related Video: