Behind the Wheel is a new video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The Editors and Video Producers will show you the cars we have in our fleet, and you’ll get a behind the scenes look at some of the personalities that help make the site run.

In episode 09 the Autoblog crew looks back at some of our favorite videos from 2019 and reflects on the moments that meant so much to us.

Do you have a favorite video you’d love to share? We’d love to hear from you, so please comment below!

Gear we used to make this video:

Panasonic GH5s

Panasonic Lumix 12-35mm F2.8

Rode VidMic Pro

JOBY GorillaPod 3K Stand

Tiffen 58mm Variable ND Filter

GoPro Hero 7 Black

Adobe Premiere

