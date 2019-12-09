If you’re eager to hear what a Hellcat V8 tuned by the wizards at Hennessey Performance to make 1,000 horsepower sounds like in a 2020 Jeep Gladiator, this is the video for you. It’s the Hennessey Maximus 1000, the limited-edition tuned Gladiator that more than triples the output of the factory version.

What’s also interesting is the attempt to measure the difference between the stated engine output and what’s measured at the rear wheels. The video shows multiple angles of the Maximus and its screaming engine hitting 692 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and nearly 693 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm on a dyno. From it, Hennessey estimates a 30% driveline loss from the crank, or the net, published horsepower figure.

Driveline loss is the difference between the manufacturer standard of horsepower and the output measured at the wheels. It’s determined by the design of the transmission and other driveline components, and it grows the more friction, drag, inertia and other factors are present.

In this case, there are larger, 20-inch wheels with beefy, all-terrain tires, heavy-duty off-road axles, custom front and rear differentials and of course the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 upgraded to get 1,000 hp and 933 lb-ft of torque — again, at the crank. Lifted by 6 inches, the Maximus also has an upgraded fuel system, custom tuned stainless steel exhaust, an upgraded radiator and a Hellcat eight-speed automatic.

Hennessey is charging $225,000 for the Maximus and limiting production to just 24 examples.