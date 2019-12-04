The Dodge Viper is certainly one of the most outrageous cars to come out of the 1990s, with its cartoon styling, massive 8.0-liter V10 engine, and utter disregard for anything other than performance. The first-generation models are the purest example of the breed, with an assemble-it-yourself toupee roof, side curtains, calf-searing side pipes, no air-conditioning (until '94), no airbags, no ABS, and no traction control. This first-year 1992 Viper is coming to Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction in January and has just 333 miles, making it a near-new example of Chrysler's wild child.

Only a couple hundred first-year Vipers were built, making them among the rarest of the breed. All '92 models were red, the same color as the 1989 show car, the overwhelming reaction to which spurred Chrysler to put the car into production as a modern-day Cobra.

With the Viper's departure in 2017, the car seems destined to forever remain the improbable offspring of a moment in time. That time has passed, but an ultra-low-miles example like this allows its lucky new owner to chance to experience firsthand what all the fuss was about.