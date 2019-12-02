UPDATE: The car has been shown in full. You can check out all the details in our reveal post here. The collaboration with Hot Wheels sprouted the reveal video that you can find above. Jaguar and Hot Wheels built a 761-foot long course with 44 corners in the Jaguar design studio. You can see the F-Type Hot Wheels cars go around it before meeting the life-size F-Type at the end.

There’s a new Jaguar F-Type coming today, and the show is bound to be worth watching. Jaguar is revealing the sports car at 3 p.m. ET, and it’s being done in partnership with Hot Wheels.

We all know how dramatic and wild Jaguar reveals can be from its previous stunts. With Hot Wheels as a partner, this F-Type presentation is bound to be quite the show.

If you’d like to see the latest teaser from Jaguar for the F-Type, check out our post here. The Hot Wheels loop-do-loop stunt is teased out, and we get a short glimpse of the car itself.

Spy shots have made it out to be mightily similar to the current generation of F-Type from a design standpoint, but there’s nothing wrong with that. Standby for a reveal soon.