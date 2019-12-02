Video

Here's the 2021 Jaguar F-Type reveal with Hot Wheels

The toy car manufacturer helps reveal the new F-Type

Dec 2nd 2019 at 1:47PM

UPDATE: The car has been shown in full. You can check out all the details in our reveal post here. The collaboration with Hot Wheels sprouted the reveal video that you can find above. Jaguar and Hot Wheels built a 761-foot long course with 44 corners in the Jaguar design studio. You can see the F-Type Hot Wheels cars go around it before meeting the life-size F-Type at the end.

There’s a new Jaguar F-Type coming today, and the show is bound to be worth watching. Jaguar is revealing the sports car at 3 p.m. ET, and it’s being done in partnership with Hot Wheels.

We all know how dramatic and wild Jaguar reveals can be from its previous stunts. With Hot Wheels as a partner, this F-Type presentation is bound to be quite the show. 

If you’d like to see the latest teaser from Jaguar for the F-Type, check out our post here. The Hot Wheels loop-do-loop stunt is teased out, and we get a short glimpse of the car itself. 

Spy shots have made it out to be mightily similar to the current generation of F-Type from a design standpoint, but there’s nothing wrong with that. Standby for a reveal soon.

Jaguar F-Type Convertible 3
  • Jaguar F-Type Convertible 3
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 4
  • Jaguar F-Type Convertible 4
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 2
  • Jaguar F-Type Convertible 2
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 1
  • Jaguar F-Type Convertible 1
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 9
  • Jaguar F-Type Convertible 9
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 10
  • Jaguar F-Type Convertible 10
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 5
  • Jaguar F-Type Convertible 5
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 8
  • Jaguar F-Type Convertible 8
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 6
  • Jaguar F-Type Convertible 6
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 7
  • Jaguar F-Type Convertible 7
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 11
  • Jaguar F-Type Convertible 11
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 12
  • Jaguar F-Type Convertible 12
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 16
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 16
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 15
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 15
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 14
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 14
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 13
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 13
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 12
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 12
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 11
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 11
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 10
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 10
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 9
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 9
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 8
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 8
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 7
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 7
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 6
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 6
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 5
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 5
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 4
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 4
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 3
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 3
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 2
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 2
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Jaguar F-Type Coupe 1
  • Jaguar F-Type Coupe 1
  • Image Credit: CarPix

Jaguar F-TYPE Information

Jaguar F-TYPE
X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X