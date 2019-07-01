We got our first look at the 2021 Jaguar F-Type back in May this year, and we were impressed with the edits Jag has in store. The F-Type hasn’t changed a whole lot since it went on sale in 2013, and this redesign looks like the most comprehensive update it’s ever received. These latest shots show the British sports car running around the Nürburgring in both coupe and convertible body styles. We haven’t seen the drop-top yet, so this marks our first look at this version of the new F-Type.

Of course, the black soft top is up on this one, but it looks just how we’d expect the convertible to appear. Both the convertible and coupe spied here appear to be high-performance V8 models with quad exhaust tips protruding aggressively beyond the rear bumper. Both these models are making use of their differing active rear wings on the track. The lit-up taillights in back draw our eyes with a shallow U-shaped design. One difference we note among the two is the rear valance/diffuser design. The coupe looks like it’s rocking the design derived from the current SVR, while the convertible looks like an R. However, the tiny wing on the coupe looks nothing like the large one used on the current SVR. What might Jaguar be planning?

What we do know is that this Jaguar is most likely still going to look stunning. The shape and silhouette of the car will stay the same, but the sheetmetal and styling elements are definitely going through a significant evolution. The big grille and thin headlights are in line to give the face an entirely new look. Even though Ian Callum has decided to step away from Jaguar Land Rover, he was undoubtedly involved with the design process of this F-Type.

We hope to see even more of this stylish British rocket as Jaguar presses on with development. Expect powertrain upgrades aplenty when it’s finally revealed. These few prototypes we’ve seen out driving spell good news for fans of V8 engines, too.