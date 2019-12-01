The 2020 Nissan Armada is a full-size, three-row, body-on-frame SUV. Now in its second generation, which debuted for the 2017 model year, this big SUV boasts a lot of space and comfort, and feels quite luxurious despite a starting price almost $20,000 less than the Infiniti QX80, with which it shares its underpinnings. There’s only one engine option, an adequately potent but thirsty 5.6-liter V8, and it is offered in rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive.

Despite a slightly lower starting price than the Chevy Tahoe, Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia, the Nissan Armada offers a number of active safety features that the rest don’t and boasts best-in-class standard horsepower and towing (though you can’t opt for any more than what’s in the base configuration). If you need a big, comfy ute that’s feature-rich, easy to drive and can seat seven or eight people without breaking the bank, the Nissan Armada is a decent choice. However, we'd recommend taking a look at the Expedition in particular as it offers better fuel economy and a much larger third-row seat.

What’s new for 2020?

Little has changed for the 2020 model year. All trim levels now have standard heated side mirrors. Additionally, there is now an optional 22-inch wheel package ($2,250) for the Platinum trim level, which adds the 22-inch, 14-spoke forged aluminum-alloy wheels and 275/50R22 all-season tires that come standard on the Platinum Reserve.

What's the Armada's interior and in-car technology like?

The Armada's looks and feels a lot like that of the Infinti QX80, with plenty of wood and soft leather. The seating position is high and upright, and combined with big windows, you get a commanding view of the road. The seats are wide, flat and soft — comfortable, but not particularly supportive, which is something you should consider on a test drive to make sure it feels right to you.

Some of the controls on the center stack are a bit difficult to reach. The infotainment system, while easy enough to use, is dated, and unfortunately there is no available Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The tech offerings in Ford and GM's full-size SUV offerings are notably superior. In Platinum and Platinum Reserve trims, the dual-screen rear entertainment system comes standard.

How big is the Armada?

If you’re considering buying an Armada, you should be the type of customer that often needs a lot of cargo space, a lot of seating, or both. Thankfully, the Armada does both well.

The interior of the Armada, as its oversized exterior would indicate, is quite spacious. We were able to move a 60-inch television despite having a child in a car seat taking up a seat in the second row. The high load floor is a bit of a pain when loading in bags of groceries, but it's lower than the Tahoe/Yukon's and is helpful when unloading something large like the aforementioned TV. The power-folding third row helps, too. First- and second-row seating is comfortable even for larger passengers, but the third row should be reserved for children or adults with a smaller frame.

In terms of its competition, it's basically mid pack. The Ford Expedition has more legroom in all three rows, especially in the third row where full-size adults fit comfortably with room to space. The Sequoia isn't quite as big as that, but does exceed the Armade. The Chevy Tahoe and its GMC Yukon sibling have less second-row space than the Armada, and its third-row is barely usable. Then again, unlike the Armada, GM offers the longer Suburban and Yukon XL, which do squeeze in a few extra inches.

As for cargo volume, the Armada has quite a bit. While the 16.5 cubic feet behind the third row less than what you'd see in large crossovers like the Kia Telluride, the 95.4 cubic feet maximum is quite accommodating if you don’t need to put more than one other person in the car. The Armada’s cargo volume is just slightly larger than the space-inefficient Tahoe (15.3/94.7 cu ft), but less than the Ford (19.3/104.6) and the beastly Sequoia (18.9/120.1).