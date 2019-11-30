The video roundup post is your weekly landing spot for all things Autoblog video. This week you can join us behind the wheel of six figures worth of off-road machinery in the form of a Mercedes-Benz G550, and experience the first turbocharged Outback in over a decade.

Monday, of course, means it's time for the latest episode of Behind The Wheel, and in episode 4 Senior Producer Christopher McGraw tells us why he hates to love the Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV.

Our live Twitch stream Tuesday featured host Erik Maier playing some Rocket League. You can also now check out last Thursday's re-run on YouTube, where Erik and Green Editor John Snyder struggle through the absolute hell that was Garfield Kart: Furious Racing. It was a rough 2 hours.

Wednesday's POV drive features the 2020 Subaru Outback XT. Senior Producer Chris McGraw takes the Outback for a spin along the snowy roads of Golden, Colorado.

Thursday and Friday. The Live Stream and Podcast are off for the holidays.

Happy Thanksgiving and thanks for watching!