Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con - $298.99 with a free $25 promotional credit

The Nintendo Switch is one of our favorite consoles here at Autoblog. You can play it docked on your TV or on the go, making it perfect for console and handheld gamers alike. We would've loved to see the system discounted even more, but at least this is the Nintendo Switch model that Nintendo quietly released earlier this year that has better battery life than the original console (up to nine hours total of on-the-go play time). You can pick up the unique console for $298.99 and get a $25 promotional credit right here. To get the credit, don't forget to enter the code 397BFFA5 at checkout!

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition - $149.00 ($100.99 off)

Now might be the best time ever to pick up an Xbox One S. In addition to the console being a solid media hub all around, Microsoft is leading the way in game subscription services with their Gamepass subscription, allowing players to pay $9.99 a month to get instant access to over 100 games. If you're looking for a console that will give you a huge selection of games and won't break the bank, this is probably the one for you. Be advised, the version of the console that's on sale is the all-digital edition, that means that it won't accept discs for your games, and everything will have to be downloaded. For many people nowadays, this isn't an issue since game discs are so 2010, but better to be informed, right? You can pick up the all-digital Xbox One S from Amazon right now for $100.99 off.

Playstation 4 Slim 1TB Bundle - $265.00 (12% off)

This PS4 slim is the lowest cost and most convenient version of the system. The Xbox vs. Playstation war seems neverending, but one thing is indisputable, if you're looking for amazing console-exclusive games, Playstation is the route you probably want to go. With games like The Last Of Us Remastered, God Of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4 has provided us with multiple modern classics that will be remembered for years to come. If you know you like Playstation's stacked library of exclusive titles, this is the perfect time to go in on one. You can grab the PS4 slim right now for 12% off, bringing the price down to just $265.00.

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset - $349.00 ($50 off)

VR is all the rage nowadays, and Oculus is one of the biggest names in the space. This PC-Powered gaming headset features improved optics, ergonomic design, and Oculus "insight tracking." It also, of course, provides access to hundreds of games and exclusives available in the Oculus store. You can pick the headset up right now for just $349.00.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.