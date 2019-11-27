It was only a matter of time before this happened. German performance car tuner AC Schnitzer has officially released a full suite of aftermarket parts and an engine tune for the 2020 Toyota Supra. AC Schnitzer has never worked on a Toyota before, because a Toyota has never been a BMW underneath. When you step back and think about it, this makes a whole lot of sense. The company comes right out and says it: “The BMW technology built into the vehicle enables us to integrate our core competence into a Toyota model for the first time.”

The engine tune sounds like a serious kick in the pants, as it increases performance specs up to 400 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Those gains are significant over the 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque it makes from the factory. You need to run 93 octane fuel to realize these gains. AC Schnitzer says it prioritizes gains in torque with this tune. Additionally, the tuner says it’s not coming close to pushing the limits of the engine with the added power, opting to stick on the side of reliability and longevity. The tune itself stands alone with this upgrade — AC Schnitzer isn’t offering any hardware upgrades to go along with its fancy computer work. From a warranty perspective, AC Schnitzer does offer folks an option for some protection. The company’s website links to the official warranty documents that say a four-year/75,000-mile warranty is available for an extra charge. You can find all the nitty gritty details on the company’s website.

There’s an AC Schnitzer stainless steel muffler that claims better flow than the stock unit. It’s louder than the stock muffler, and the item description claims an “acoustic and optical signature of your BMW.” Suspension modifications are also available. An adjustable AC Schnitzer RS coilover system is available. It can lower the car up to 1.57 inches, and the height, bump and rebound are adjustable. The Supra is tuned to be more compliant than a lot of sports cars out there, so these could sharpen things up if you intend to use it on track. If you don’t want the dampers, a lowering spring kit is also available to take the height down about an inch.

A few aero-related parts are available for purchase. AC Schnitzer is selling a carbon fiber rear wing, black-painted front splitter and hood vents with the AC Schnitzer name on them. Two different kinds of wheels in a couple of different finishes are available with tires mounted. None of these items have prices attached to them on the German tuner car’s website yet, but we’ve asked to see if that information is available.