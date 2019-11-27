Lego's take on the Tesla Cybertruck comes with innovative roof racks

Lego seems to have been inspired by recent events to bring its own vision fo the truck of the future to the world – behold this bold design statement in all its glory. Clearly, Lego is having a go at Elon Musk and the Tesla Cybertruck that he unveiled last week – which was ... divisive in its reception, to say the least.

The Lego version is "guaranteed shatterproof," Lego notes on Twitter, which is a jab at the failed demo wherein Musk had designer Franz von Holzhausen hurl a large metal ball at the driver and rear passenger windows of the Cybertruck, only to have them smash instantly upon contact. Musk has since said that this only happened because Holzhausen's prior sledgehammer strikes to the driver door panel undermined the structure of the windows, but it was still a highly memorable and memeable moment.

The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof 😬 pic.twitter.com/RocTEkzzwI — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) November 27, 2019

Despite launch day hiccups and a lot of poking fun at its looks, Musk has said that so far, more than 250,000 customers have signed up and put down a refundable $100 deposit for the Cybertruck, so it's garnering enough interest for at least that level of commitment.

No word on Lego's truck availability or pre-orders, but maybe they'll challenge Ford to a truck duel, too.