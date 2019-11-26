Nissan has refreshed the styling on the Rogue Sport for the 2020 model year, and just-announced pricing for the small crossover reflects the minor upgrades. All three trims go up slightly in price, while all-wheel drive remains a $1,350 option across the lineup.

Including the $1,095 destination charge, the Rogue Sport S starts at $24,335, the SV starts at $25,845, and the SL starts at $29,545. With the $1,350 upcharge, the S AWD starts at $25,685, the SV AWD starts at $27,195, and the SL AWD breaks the three rack mark with a starting price of $30,895.

Those prices represent fairly minor increases to each trim, and each increase is slightly different. The S trim is $900 more expensive, the SV is $610 pricier, and the SL is $390 more expensive.

The biggest changes to the 2020 model were the updated front and rear styling and the inclusion of Safety Shield 360 as standard across all trims. Every Rogue Sport has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 141 horsepower paired with an Xtronic CVT transmission. The 2020 Rogue Sport is on sale now.