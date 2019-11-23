Between November 22 and December 2, 2019, RM Sotheby's is holding an online-only auction of Formula 1 memorabilia. It heavily focuses on the early '80s, early '90s, and early '00s and includes a wide variety of items from toy models to race-used car parts. One of the key drivers during this period was Michael Schumacher, and the number of related collectibles reflects that. One of the golden eggs of the auction is a Ferrari F2002 Tipo 051/B/C V10 Engine from 2002.

The Ferrari F2002 is a legendary racecar with a stellar record on the track. In 2002, with Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello driving, the F2002 won 15 of 17 races, including nine one-two finishes. Ferrari and Schumacher claimed the Constructors’ Title and Driver's Championship with ease, and the force behind those victories was the Tipo 051/B/C V10.

The Paolo Martinelli-designed engine is a naturally aspirated 3.0-liter that is rated at 835 horsepower at a mind-bending 17,800 rpm. Sotheby's points out the engine was not as high-powered as some of its competitors, but the lightweight design and placement allowed the car to flourish.

As of this writing on the auction's opening day, the top bid is at $2,000, but Sotheby's is expecting it to bring $50,000 to $70,000. Interestingly enough, that's well below Ferrari's $90,000 direct price. Yes, Ferrari is offering this engine, too, and it's available for pre-order. So that leaves a decision: save money and go through a third party or buy straight from the source.