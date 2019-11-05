We knew it was only a matter of time before the Porsche 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T would show up on American shores. When we drove the pair in Europe, we called them "the best until what's next" and highlighted them as true performance versions of Porsche's long-running mid-engine sportscar range, despite the fact that they both feature the same turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque as the standard version. That's because the pair boast all of the performance-enhancing goodies that are otherwise optional on lesser models.

Porsche's PASM Sport Suspension package, which lowers ride height by 0.78 inch via shorter springs and retuned adaptive dampers, comes standard on both 718 T models. A mechanical limited slip differential and Porsche Torque Vectoring are standard along with with 20-inch 911 Carrera S wheels painted in a Titanium Grey finish. Porsche's Sport Chrono Package also comes packaged in the T twins. With the standard six-speed manual, the Ts can go from 0-60 in 4.9 seconds; models with the PDK can do the same run in 4.5 seconds with Launch Control engaged.

Exterior updates include badging and, on the Boxster T, roll bars in Agate Grey and exhaust tips in high-gloss black. Inside, Sport Seats Plus covered in Sport Tex fabric with stitched "718" lettering on the headrests are standard (Full Bucket Seats and 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus are optional), black door opening loops replace traditional door handles and the dashboard trim and center console are highlighted in high-gloss black. A GT Sport steering wheel with a mode switch is also standard. An optional interior package spices things up with stitching in Guards Red, Racing Yellow, GT Silver or Lizard Green.

The 718 Cayman T will start at $67,750 and the 718 Boxster T will begin at $69,850 (both prices include a $1,350 delivery charge). The pair should reach U.S. dealers next summer, but your local dealership would be happy to take your order starting today.