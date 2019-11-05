The Dodge Challenger Drag Pak has returned for 2020, five years after the last one arrived, and two years after it began development. And while in many ways it looks like past Drag Paks, there are a number of tweaks that should make this the fastest and most capable factory drag car yet from Mopar.

Unlike the last model, only a supercharged 354-cubic-inch (5.8-liter for the imperically challenged) V8 is available. Mopar says it's more powerful than its predecessor, though exact horsepower wasn't given. It did confirm that the previous car was capable of a stunning 1,200 horsepower. The engine is coupled solely to a three-speed automatic transmission with a manual shifter.