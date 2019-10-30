Halloween is just around the corner, but if you act fast you can still get yourself a suitable ride. Might we suggest this 1960 Cadillac Superior hearse for sale right now on eBay?

This awesome hearse is sure to strike fear into the hearts of all who see it (particularly neighbors concerned with their home values). The '59–'60 Cadillacs make spectacular hearses, and this Superior-bodied example is no exception. We love the wraparound rear glass, which mimics the wraparound front windshield, and the sweeping arc of the roofline is perfectly executed. Of course, the prominent, pointed fins provide an emphatic contrast with the otherwise rounded bodywork.

On offer in Las Vegas, Nevada, this hearse is full of scary elements. According to the seller, there's rust in the body, a leaking transmission, rot in the rear wood floor, and exhaust leaks. If that's not frightening enough, the seller says, "I'm sure there are many other things wrong with it."

Against that, there's a new carb, new fuel lines, an electronic fuel pump, and the gas tank has been boiled out. The seller claims to run the car around town, with no overheating. And the odometer shows just 34,000 miles.



The asking price is $19k, but the seller is open to offers. Make a deal, then roll in style this Halloween.