Mercedes recalls some EQC EVs to fix one potentially defective bolt

It could be just 1,700 cars

Oct 29th 2019 at 6:50PM
  2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is an electric crossover with a 4.9-second 0-60 mph time.
  2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • Total available system power is 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque.
  2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is modular.
  2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The front motor is responsible for efficient low- to mid-range performance, while the rear motor delivers high-end performance.
  2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • Top speed is a mere 112 mph.
  2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC is based on the GLC, and the doors and windshield are shared, as are the seats.
  2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
FRANKFURT — Daimler is recalling some new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric cars because of a potentially defective bolt in the differential, the company said on Tuesday.

"Daimler AG has determined that on certain EQC vehicles the bolt in the front axle differential transmission might not meet durability specifications. Thus, it cannot be ruled out, that the bolt breaks over lifetime," the carmaker said.

The fault could interrupt torque transmission to the front axle, leading to a vehicle stall. Additionally, if parts of the broken bolt become lodged within the differential transmission, this might affect the ability to control the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, Daimler said.

German industry publication kfz betrieb, which initially reported details of the recall, said 1,700 vehicles were targeted. Daimler declined to comment on the number of vehicles affected.

