Only a few vehicles in the world can label themselves a truly unique proposition. In this case, we’re not using the word unique lightly. Some cars may have a unique aero setup or suspension technology, but establishing your own segment? There’s a lot to be said for a company sticking its metaphorical neck out, hoping that its creation finds success. Mahindra currently has its neck on the chopping block in America with the Roxor, so let’s take a look at what’s for dinner.

The last vehicle sold in the United States that’s comparable to the Roxor was a Jeep – from roughly the Eisenhower administration. Those were at least road-legal due to very different safety requirements. This one, however, as it's sold in the 21st century, is very much illegal to drive on public roads. Mahindra makes no qualms about that, and even though we've seen at least one person driving a Roxor through rush-hour traffic, doing so is neither legal nor recommended. It's for off-roading only, and trust us, you’re going to want to stay off the pavement with this thing any way.

Our first crack at the Roxor was out west on the rocks, but this second drive brought us back home to Michigan at a large hops farm. Mahindra brought us here — mere minutes from the company’s manufacturing facility — for us to witness the Roxor hard at work, rather than hard at play. We prefer the latter, but the Roxor can do both. Most UTVs on sale today are far less capable than the Roxor from a work perspective. The Roxor can tow 3,500 pounds, and you can dump 349 pounds of stuff into the bed. It has a real transmission (more on that later), rather than a rubber band CVT as found on most UTVs. You can also lock it into 4WD Low when the going gets tough. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel provides some real shove, rated for 62 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque. Although there's a splash of 2019 tech – digital tachometer, Bluetooth audio, optional air conditioning – the driving experience is all old school. It's sort of how an old Willys might be if it was sold new today.

After watching some farmers harvest some hops from their massive estate and hauling them back to the processing equipment with a Roxor, it was our turn. We had the run of the entire farm, including a seriously rutted open field. Spoiler alert: None of it phased the Roxor in the least. Mahindra knew the Roxor wouldn’t be horribly taxed in this environment, so it gave us a chance to test something else besides its ability to crawl through rocks.

Just as we assumed, the Roxor is a hoot on essentially any surface. Pop it into 2WD on a high-speed loose gravel trail, and all of a sudden, you’re flying through the trees with the tail hanging out. Get it on a slick, grassy and muddy knoll, and it’ll do donuts to your heart’s content. The worse the road, the more fun you’ll have with the Roxor, but we were still having a blast on flat surfaces. That’s when we sent it into the rutted, muddy clearing Mahindra prepped for us.

Without a smooth road under the knobby tires, the Roxor really jostles you around. Sudden and violent undulations at speed fling your butts from their seats as tall grass whips by the open side cutouts (don't worry, there are full car-style seatbelts). It’s exhilarating to fly through this field, trusting the Roxor to shrug off anything it may encounter. Mahindra cut it in the shape of a road course, letting us do laps of the rough terrain, over and over. Rain the previous night meant that we were slinging mud and getting dirty every time we hit an especially torn up area. Getting a little dirty is part of the Roxor experience, too. If you ticked the box for the optional windshield, just know that you’re missing a crucial part of driving a Roxor. Feeling the wind whip over you, completely exposed to the elements is half the fun in high-speed off-roading.

Just hope that you inevitably don't have to turn around – the turning radius is horrendous. Mahindra says it’s looking into a fix, but for the time being, it’s probably helping to make sure you don’t suddenly jerk the wheel and start rolling. So, basically, net positive.