The stove is teal! The fridge is too, as are the drapes, the carpet, the dining benches and the Winnebago 'W' on the side. Everything about this 1968 Winnebogo F17 RV currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer makes you grin from ear to ear. It's just so very happy. I'm sad for the people selling it, who seemingly lovingly restored it, and almost certainly would've been the coolest people at any campground. I'd want to be their friend.

I mean, they put pearls on their Frenchie! Get it? Because the Winnebago is from the '60s, and ladies wore pearls in the '60s. Seriously, I want to give this thing (and the dog) a giant hug.

Now, some details on the old girl. The Winnebago, I mean, not the Frenchie. It was reportedly owned by the same family in Oregon from new until purchased by the seller in 2015. Restoration included new carpet, upholstery, drapes and exterior paintwork, plus refurbished bumpers, grille inserts and steel hubcaps. What must be a catastrophically slow Ford 300-cubic-inch inline-six is paired with a three-speed automatic that was rebuilt in 2016, along with myriad other mechanical repairs and maintenance. The appliances are factory features, and even come with the original owner's manual so you can learn how your grandmother worked a gas stove. Speaking of which, there are two propane tanks aboard.

This RV apparently sleeps six people, though it's not entirely clear how, and there's a shower/toilet combo room, full-length mirrors and a double wardrobe closet.

I genuinely hope this charming little treasure finds a good home. Bidding is currently open, and the Bring a Trailer auction runs until Oct. 29.