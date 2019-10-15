The Nissan Rogue is a phenomenally popular compact crossover, despite the fact that it's a fairly mediocre offering. Nissan now has a chance to address the model's shortcomings and build on its strengths, with a redesign coming for the 2021 model year. Our spy photographers have caught the new 2021 model out testing, giving us our first look.

Up front, we can see that Nissan's "V-motion" grille is wider, and the headlights appear to sit lower in the fascia. It seems that the new Rogue again will have a rounded crease over the front wheel and a beltline that rises toward the rear. The rear-quarter windows look small, while the liftgate glass appears large.

Inside, a large touchscreen occupies a central position in the dash with physical knobs and buttons below it, much like today's design. It also appears that Nissan is moving to some kind of stubby electronic shifter, which is unfortunate.

We don't yet know whether Nissan's 170-hp 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder will return under the hood, but a CVT seems like a certainty. Whatever engine finds its way into the 2021 Rogue, we hope Nissan can give the new model a quieter, more refined powertrain to go with the model's new styling. We should get a better look at the new Rogue in the coming year.