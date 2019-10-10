Just because a car brand is premium, and exclusive, and expensive does not mean it is immune to the most popular automotive trends. Like the Ram 1500, the Honda Pilot, and the Fiat 500L, the Bentley Flying Spur will now be offered in a specification with blacked-out parts.

Bentley introduced the third generation of the Flying Spur during summer 2019, and now that it's had some time to settle in, new options are starting to roll out. This exact package is called the Blackline. Not to be confused with Lexus Blackline models, or the Harley-Davidson FXS Blackline Softail.

Nearly all the brightwork on the exterior of the sport sedan has been darkened. This includes the Flying B hood ornament, the radiator vanes, the grilles, the side window surrounds, the lower door and rear door trim, the front and rear light bezels, the door handles, the wing vents, and the exhaust outlets.

The Flying Spur has black parts, but it is not completely blacked out. Buyers still have the option of picking between 17 standard colors and 13 "extended range" colors. The standard wheels on the Flying Spur Blackline are 21-inch (no, they're not all black) with the option for 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels. There is no mention of any changes to the interior.

The Blackline package will be available on the Flying Spur soon for $4,735.