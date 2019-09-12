We got our first look at the 2020 Cadillac CT4 when its V variant made its debut a few months ago. Now the company is officially showing off the regular CT4 luxury sport sedans. They actually don't look all that different from the V, though - especially the CT4 Sport trim. The Luxury and Premium Luxury trims are distinguished by less aggressive ground effects and a grille studded with chrome pieces shaped like the Cadillac logo. The interior is similar, too, complete with an 8-inch touchscreen. Super Cruise will be made available on the CT4 later in 2020, including on the V model.

Really, the big news is the powertrain as V6 engines have been dropped entirely from Cadillac's compact sedan. The base CT4 engine available in Sport or Luxury trim cars is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Coupled to either rear- or all-wheel drive, it features cylinder deactivation and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Unlike in the old ATS, a manual transmission is not available. One notable mechanical difference between trims is the Sport trim gets standard Brembo brakes.

Moving up from the 2.0-liter engine is the turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder introduced on the CT4-V. Available on the Premium Luxury trims, its output is downgraded to 309 hp and 348 lb-ft of torque from the CT4-V's output of 325 hp and 380 lb-ft. It too has cylinder deactivation and can be had with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The only transmission offered is a 10-speed automatic. The V model also gets Brembo brake upgrades, and with rear-wheel drive includes Cadillac's magnetically controlled adaptive suspension.

Cadillac will start taking orders for the CT4 later this year, but pricing has not been announced yet.