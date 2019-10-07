The date is October 7, 2019, and it is currently possible to buy a virtually new 2014 Saab 9-3 Aero Turbo4. Spiking the car's rarity is the fact that this specific vehicle is said to be the last Saab to roll off the production line in Trollhättan, Sweden. Driven only 41 miles, chassis No. YTNFD4AZXE1100257 is a true piece of Swedish automotive history, and it's set for auction this month.

We first got word of this car back in June 2019, and the time has finally come for this Saab to be sold. As previously reported, this vehicle is from the National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) era. The seller, Bilweb Auctions, says it is the last Saab to come off the manufacturing line, and it was reportedly set aside for crash testing. The testing never occurred, and the sedan, one of only 420 built, survived. The seller says the mileage comes from running the car on the test track next to the old plant for photography and videography purposes.

This 9-3 Aero uses a Ecotec 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 217 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It has immaculate Diamond Silver paint and matching silver turbine wheels. Inside, there is a two-tone interior with cream leather seats, a black dashboard, and black accents.

According to Autocar, the proceeds of the auction will go to NEVS' Sustainable Mobility Scholarship at University West in Sweden. Bidding on the car opens soon, and interested parties can sign up to be alerted when the auction starts.