Want one of the last Saab 9-3s ever built? Here's your chance

National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) purchased the assets of bankrupt Swedish automaker Saab in 2012. The next year, NEVS restarted production of the 9-3 sedan that lasted until 2014. In December 2013, the company pulled a silver 9-3 Aero Turbo from its pool of customer cars, intended for crash testing. The crash test never happened, and that silver sedan hung out at the factory for six years. Autocar writes that NEVS wants to find that Saab a good home, and will put it up for auction later this year.
The model has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 217 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, shifted through a six-speed manual transmission. Other than the fact it's spent six years holed up in a Swedish factory, the condition is brand new - there are only 3.1 miles on the odometer.
It's hard to predict what such a time capsule might go for. NEVS only built 420 units before ceasing production, so the 2013 9-3 Aero Turbo has rarity on its side. This isn't the only such Saab to roll out of the crypt recently, though. In 2017, a 2014 9-3 Aero popped up in the Netherlands with only 211 miles on the odo. In 2018, a 2011 diesel 9-3 SportCombi wagon with 56 miles on the odo broke through the space-time continuum in Italy.
NEVS will put its 9-3 on display in Trollhattän this weekend during the annual Saab Car Museum Festival.
