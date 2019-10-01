Toyota's U.S. sales fell 16.5% in September, hurt by lower sales of Highlander and Tacoma, as well as declining demand for sedans such as Camry and Prius, the Japanese carmaker said on Tuesday.

The company's sales fell to 169,656 vehicles last month, in the United States, from 203,100 vehicles in September a year earlier, and were the lowest since January, led by a 16.8% fall in its pickup trucks and SUV sales.

In the third quarter, Toyota's U.S. sales fell 1.2% to 627,194 vehicles.

One big reason Toyota and other automakers are reporting lower sales this month: Because of the timing of Labor Day weekend this year, it was counted in August sales. By this year's calculations, September only had 23 selling days.

Other automakers' results:

Nissan: Total sales for Nissan and Infiniti brands of 101,244 units, a decrease of 17.6 percent compared to the prior year.

Mazda: Total September sales of 18,838 vehicles, a decrease of 11.4%. Year-to-date sales through September are down 11.5%, with a total of 208,167 vehicles sold in the U.S.

While higher vehicle prices and rising interest rates earlier in the year kept car shoppers on the sidelines, recent reductions in interest rates are likely to boost car sales in the third quarter. The average interest rate on a finance deal fell to 5.5% in the third quarter, more than 60 basis points lower than the first quarter, according to auto consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.

Subaru: For September, Subaru marks 67 consecutive months of more than 40,000 units, 74 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Foresters and 67 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Outbacks.

Honda: Honda Fit and HR-V performed well, gaining 79.6% (2,707 units) and 25.9% (7,528 units) respectively, vs. 2018. The Acura ILX gained 15.9% on sales of 1,078 units.