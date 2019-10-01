“Track capable” performance SUVs continue to rain from above, and today, we have more. Let us introduce you to the 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M, in addition to their Competition trim counterparts, the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition — four performance SUVs at once, not as though anyone is counting.

The full-M SUVs go beyond the already-powerful X5 M50i and its 530 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Both the non-Competition M models make 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition crank out 617 horsepower and the same 553 lb-ft of torque. The source of that staggering output is the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 found in other M-badged BMWs such as the M5 and M8.

As expected, the extra power benefits acceleration, with all versions boasting sub-4-second 0-to-60-mph times. The Competition models both get to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, and the regular models do so in 3.8 seconds. That beats the X5 M50i, which manages the same feat in 4.1 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155 mph, but the M Drivers’ Package ups that to a healthy 177 mph, because why not? Unsurprisingly, The ZF 8-speed automatic transmission handles the shifting, sending thrust to BMW’s M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. BMW says that torque is only transferred to the front wheels when additional traction is necessary. However, there’s no mention of the rear-drive-only mode available in the bonkers M5.

These may be tall, heavy SUVs, but BMW asserts that “agility is the cornerstone of the new X5 M and X6 M vehicles’ wide-ranging capabilities.” To that end, extra chassis bracing, specifically tuned suspension components, stiffer mounting points and increased front camber are all apart of the picture for the M ‘utes. An adaptive suspension with BMW’s Active Roll Stabilization is also standard on both SUVs.

Like to the new 8 Series, the X5 M and X6 M feature brake-by-wire, which allows the driver to adjust pedal feel via the different drive modes. The brake rotors themselves are huge, measuring 15.6 inches in front and 15 inches at the rear. Six-piston calipers clamp the front rotors, while single-piston calipers do the work in the back. Run-flat performance tires are standard, with a staggered-wheel setup being optional (21-inch in front and 22 inches in back). You’ll be working with extremely wide rubber: 315-section-width tires in back and 295-section-width rubber in front.

Pictured here are the Competition models, which are denoted by black exterior trim and a Competition emblem on the rear liftgate. Exterior design for these M models is appreciably different from their non-M counterparts. They’re more aggressive at every turn, showing off neat aero touches and massive quad tailpipes. The interior gets the usual M workover as well. Red, blue and white accents can be found throughout, and there’s carbon fiber aplenty.

Pricing for these super-SUVs starts in the six figures. The cheapest of the four models is the regular X5 M, which starts at $106,095. If you want the Competition, it’ll cost you $115,095. The X6 M raises the bar even higher at $109,595 for the base version and $118,595 for the Competition. Those prices are before options. The X5 M and X6 M will be available in spring 2020.