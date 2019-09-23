Here's an interesting scenario: This ordinary 2013 Vauxhall Astra hatchback has been driven by at least 22 celebrities, but not one of those famous people has owned the vehicle. And for car people, that's not even its most intriguing characteristic. This Astra is also a relic of the final years of the Hammond-, Clarkson-, and May-hosted "Top Gear" era. Fans can bid on the historic ride on a Collecting Cars auction.

Plucked by Jalopnik, the Astra was used for a few years in one of "Top Gear's" most popular segments: "Star in a Reasonably Priced Car." Most important, it was used when Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond were still the hosts. It even has the five-point safety harness, roll cage, and camera mounts that were installed for filming celebrity laps.

In total, the advertisement for the auction shows 22 total celebrities have been in the Astra's Corbeau Sprint racing seats. In order of quickest to slowest, the list includes Olly Murs, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Paul, Brian Johnson, Jimmy Carr, Hugh Jackman, David Haye, Warwick Davis, Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Riley, Gillian Anderson, Charles Dance, Joss Stone, Kiefer Sutherland, James Blunt, Ron Howard, Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Bonneville, Steven Tyler, Mike Rutherford. Murs ran the lap in a brisk 1:44.6, with Hoult and Paul not far behind at 1:44.7.

Specifically, this is an Astra Tech Line with a 1.6-liter engine and a five-speed manual transmission. It rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Goodyear EfficientGrip tires. Under General Motors/Vauxhall Motors ownership, the car was loaned out to the production company to use in "Top Gear," and the only private owner is the current seller, who has had the car for about a year.

Bidding on the car just began, and as of this writing, it has one bid for £500. Interested parties have 15 days left to consider the purchase.