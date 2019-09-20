The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder gets a descending scale of price bumps the higher you go up the trim ladder. For the next model year, the entry-level S trim starts at $31,680 in two-wheel-drive guise before a $1,045 destination charge, for a total of $32,725. That's $150 more than the 2019 model year. Optioning all-wheel drive costs $1,690 across the range, putting the S AWD at $34,415.

The rest of the 2020 Pathfinder lineup runs:

Pathfinder SV 2WD / AWD: $35,515 / $37,205 ($100 more than 2019)

Pathfinder SL 2WD / AWD: $39,135 / $40,825 ($70 more than 2019)

Pathfinder Platinum 2WD / AWD: $43,965 / $45,655 ($50 more than 2019)

Unlike with the 2019 model year, Nissan hasn't changed anything on the Pathfinder other than the price. For 2019, when there were larger price jumps across the board, Nissan put more tech on the S trim, made safety tech like adaptive cruise control and blind spot warning standard on the three top trims, upgraded the SL and Platinum trims to LED headlights, and put two more USB ports in all models. Still powered by a 3.5-liter V6 with 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque in all trims, the three-row SUV was last completely redesigned for 2013 and received a refresh in 2017.

The Rock Creek Edition introduced earlier this year makes the journey into 2020 as well, available on the middle SV and SL trims. For $995, the package dresses the mesh grille, roof rails, door handles, mirror caps, license plate finisher in black paint. There are also black accents on the front and rear fascias, black trim around the wheel arches above dark, 18-inch wheels, a tow hitch, and splash guards. An SV Rock Creek Edition Technology Package costs another $980, the SL Rock Creek Edition Premium Package costs $2,110.