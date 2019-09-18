Now that Automobili Turismo e Sport has resurrected itself and launched an ultra-exclusive GT, it has a new motorsports division called ATS Corsa a new sports prototype racer called the RR Turbo, billed as capable of challenging most FIA events in Europe. ATS says the car was entirely developed in-house.

Designers started with a lightweight (88 pounds) chromium molybdenum chassis that blends some spaceframe and monocoque attributes, and added a lightweight composite body engineered to maximize downforce. It’s also available in carbon fiber, which also comprises the underbody in honeycomb panels with a rear extractor. In back, it comes with a single aluminum wing or a tri-plane carbon-fiber wing.

Underneath the bodywork, it's all very serious stuff. The engine and gearbox are linked by a monoblock, high-strength aluminum bellhousing that also supports the suspension, dampers, wing mount and exhaust. Powering the Corsa RR Turbo is a mid-mounted 2.0-liter turbo-four engine, sourced from Honda that makes 600 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and around 390 pound-feet of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. It’s mated to a six-speed sequential transmission with limited-slip differential. Dry weight is 1,720 pounds.

Elsewhere, there are Brembo racing brakes with 4-piston calipers and steel discs, or available carbon-ceramic disc brakes with lightweight monoblock calipers. There’s also double wishbone pushrod suspension with electronic shocks adjustable via a touchscreen display in the cockpit, Michelin tires fitted to 18-inch alloy wheels, and a tablet console linked to the in-car camera for recording and live-streaming your track sessions, because Facebook.

Price starts at 110,000 euros, or $121,592 at current exchange rates. First deliveries should ship next spring.