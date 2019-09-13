In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. They spend the first part of the episode chatting about the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, including the hottest reveals, coolest concepts and our editors' favorite cars from the event. Then they talk about the cars they've been driving, including the Ford F-250 Super Duty Power Stroke, Lexus GS F 10th Anniversary edition and the BMW X3. Finally, they take to Reddit to help someone pick a practical used car.
Autoblog Podcast #595
Rundown
- 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show
- Cars we're driving:
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Power Stroke
- 2019 Lexus GS F 10th Anniversary
- 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i
- Spend My Money
