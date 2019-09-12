Transcript: Electrified 1967 Mustang Fastback. London-based Charge Automotive is selling custom-built electric Mustangs. Charge specializes in developing luxury and high-performance vehicles. Their newest addition is an electric version of the 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback. The car keeps its classic look on the outside but gets a modern upgrade under the hood with 350 kW peak power and available all-wheel-drive. It has a 0-60 mph time of 3.99 seconds and 200-miles of range. There are 499 reservations currently available. Charge’s electric Mustangs have a starting price tag of $365,685.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.