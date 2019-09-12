This electric Mustang hits 60 mph in just 3.99 seconds

And it costs $365,685

Sep 12th 2019 at 7:37PM

Transcript: Electrified 1967 Mustang Fastback. London-based Charge Automotive is selling custom-built electric Mustangs. Charge specializes in developing luxury and high-performance vehicles. Their newest addition is an electric version of the 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback. The car keeps its classic look on the outside but gets a modern upgrade under the hood with 350 kW peak power and available all-wheel-drive. It has a 0-60 mph time of 3.99 seconds and 200-miles of range. There are 499 reservations currently available. Charge’s electric Mustangs have a starting price tag of $365,685.

X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X